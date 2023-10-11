Sofia Andres signs off from 'The Iron Heart'

MANILA -- Actress Sofia Andres has bid goodbye to the hit action series "The Iron Heart," after her character Nyx was shot during an encounter.

"Nyx is now signing off," she captioned her post on Instagram.

In Tuesday's episode of the top-rating show, after Eros (Jake Cuenca) rejects her offer to surrender to the CIB, Nyx joins Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) to chase him.

While they were riding a motorcycle, an unidentified man shot Nyx which stopped Eros' car.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

