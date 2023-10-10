Nyx shot during encounter in 'The Iron Heart' finale week

Nyx (Sofia Andres) was shot during an encounter in the finale week of "The Iron Heart" aired on October 10, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Nyx (Sofia Andres) was shot during an encounter in the finale week of "The Iron Heart," in their episode that aired Tuesday.

After Eros (Jake Cuenca) rejected her offer to surrender to the CIB, Nyx joined Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) to chase him.

While they were riding a motorcycle, an unidentified man shot Nyx which stopped Eros' car.

During the dramatic scene, Nyx's voice over recalls her advice to Eros to side to the truth.

"Pwedeng hindi sa ganitong paraan matapos ang lahat, Eros. You say you want greatness pero sa lahat ng nangyari sa Tatsulok, I realized that to be become truly great, one has to stand with others and not above them," Nyx said.

"Tumayo ka sa tabi ng mga taong may malasakit sa'yo, piliin mo sana 'yun, Eros," she added.

Nyx also has some final words to Apollo: "Si Eros, help him."

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

RELATED VIDEO: