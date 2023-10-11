Photos from Star Creatives' X account.

MANILA — Ina Raymundo and Shaina Magdayao are the latest additions to the "Can't Buy Me Love" family, Star Creatives revealed Wednesday.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Raymundo will be playing the role of Annie Mariano, Bingo's (Donny Pangilinan) mother, while Magdayao will play Divine Almazan, Caroline's (Belle Mariano) mother.

Also on the list of the "Can't Buy Me Love" cast are: Ruffa Gutierrez (Gina David Tan), Maris Racal (Irene Young Tiu), Albie Casiño (Charleston Young Tiu), Kaila Estrada (Bettina Young Tiu), Joao Constancia (Carlo Tan Tiu), Agot Isidro (Cindy Young Tiu) and Rowell Santiago (Wilson Chavez Tiu).

Also joining them are: Nova Villa (Lola Nene), Celeste Legazpi (Catherine Chang), Karina Bautista (Bougie Dimaranan), Vivoree (Pandora Daraxi Dela Cruz), Darren (Stephen Tanhueco).

In the series directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, Donny plays Bingo, a popular online seller juggling different jobs, while Belle plays Caroline, who hails from a traditional and wealthy Chinese family.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will premiere on Netflix on October 13, three days ahead of free TV and 24 hours before it is shown on pay TV. It will also air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5 starting October 16.

