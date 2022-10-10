Jodi Sta. Maria joins the latest campaign of H&M’s Tropical Essentials. Screenshot/H&M

MANILA — Acclaimed actress Jodi Sta. Maria is baring skin as the new brand ambassador a swimsuit line, which released its video campaign on Tuesday.

The Kapamilya star has been tapped as the latest endorser of H&M’s Tropical Essentials collection.

She joins previous celebrity endorsers of the brand Kim Chiu, Catriona Gray, and Andrea Brillantes in the beach-themed campaign.

Sta. Maria, 40, is seen sporting the line’s more modest loungewear as well as the more revealing swimwear.

In the video, the actress is also shown in light moment with Gray, dancing; while Chiu and Brillantes do the same in separate portions.

“Embracing life and moments, living fully, and enjoying the time of being here,” Sta. Maria said of being part of the campaign, referring to its slogan.

Becoming a swimwear muse is one of Sta. Maria’s several high-profile projects following the critical success of “The Broken Marriage Vow.” She will next be seen in the Star Cinema film “Laby with an Accent” with Coco Martin — an entry in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

