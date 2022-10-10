Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Cinema on Monday released the teaser trailer for the movie "Labyu With An Accent," starring Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria.

In the teaser, Sta. Maria's character is seen signing a "labyu" contract with Martin.

“Labyu With An Accent,” an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), marks the first team-up of Sta. Maria and Martin, who is also the director of the upcoming romantic-comedy movie.

The story revolves around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) whose backgrounds are entirely different from one another.

Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

