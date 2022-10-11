Jayda vows to do her best in debut series 'Teen Clash'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer Jayda Avanzado expressed her excitement over her first acting stint in the upcoming series based on the hit Wattpad title “Teen Clash,” with Markus Paterson and Aljon Mendoza.

"This is a very exciting part of my career kasi bago siyang papasukan kong field and it's something na feeling ko throughout my life parang mayroon akong interest naman din talaga sa movies or TV series but ngayon-ngayon na lang talaga parang nabuo ang love ko or appreciation ko sa craft. I couldn't have thought of a better time where I feel more ready to do this project" Jayda told Star Magic's Inside News.

Based on the book by Ilyn Anne Danganan, the school-set “Teen Clash” features Jayda as Zoe, Paterson as Jude, and Mendoza as Ice.

ABS-CBN Films will produce the series as an iWant Original offering, to be helmed by Gino M. Santos (“Love Me Tomorrow,” “Ex with Benefits”).

Jayda said she has been attached to the project for two years already.

"Back in 2020, si Inang Olive Lamasan and ABS-CBN Films actually pitched it to me, the story as adaptation. It was actually even supposed to be a like a podcast at one point. Kasi nga nung time nung pandemic parang may mga restrictions in terms of filming, so parang it's kinda self-shoot kind of thing that was done at home," she recalled.

"Immediately nung pinitch 'yun sa akin ni Inang ,siyempre I felt very honored to have been offered the part. I got on board with the project really quickly. Hanggang sa sobrang nag-evolve siya throughout this span of two years. Hanggang sa nag-decide na rin sila na they wanted this to be an adaptation, that we are going to shoot in person. And for the past two years they've been looking for the right people to be attached to the project, siyempre yung mapa-partner sa akin," she continued.

That's why Jayda feels the project is really special for her.

"Malapit talaga siya sa puso ko. Kasi I feel like I've grown with it as well. When I was first offered with it, I was 17 years old; now I am 19. So this is something really exciting," she added.

In the interview, Jayda admitted to feeling pressure over her first acting project.

"Siyempre mayroon talagang certain amount of pressure, lalo na na bago ito sa akin. Pero kasama talaga 'yon, 'yung excitement, dahil bago nga na papasukan ito. And I really feel thankful na nabigyan ako ng ganitong oportunidad at tiwala nila Inang Olive. Siyempre sa lahat ng ABS-CBN Films, sa Black Sheep and sa lahat ng creatives behind this project since it's a project that's near and dear to so many people's hearts. Mangangako ako na I will do my best to give them the best version of Zoe," Jayda said.

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

Despite venturing into acting, Jayda stressed that music will always be her first love and she will continue her music career. In fact, she said she is set to release an album.

Related video: