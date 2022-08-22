MANILA — Markus Paterson, Jayda Avanzado, and Aljon Mendoza are set to star in a series based on the hit Wattpad title “Teen Clash,” ABS-CBN announced on Monday.

Based on the book by Ilyn Anne Danganan, the school-set “Teen Clash” will feature Paterson as Jude, Avanzado as Zoe, and Mendoza as Ice, according to character posters released by Black Sheep.

The ABS-CBN Films outfit will produce the series as an iWant Original offering, to be helmed by Gino M. Santos (“Love Me Tomorrow,” “Ex with Benefits”). Its release date and other cast members have yet to be announced.

“I remember having major writer's block while working on my second album when I first got wind of ‘Teen Clash’ then while shooting something different for RISE. We had the chance to read some of the script and it got me so excited to begin the project,” Paterson said of clinching the role.

Mendoza, meanwhile, had been familiar with the source material before he was given the project. “Pinakikialamanan ko lang dati 'yung 'Teen Clash' book ng ate ko tapos ngayon gaganap na ako sa character ni Ice. Who would’ve thought? Grateful and so excited for this,” he tweeted.

Avanzado expressed excitement for fans of the Wattpad trilogy to see her portrayal of Zoe. She also thanked the author, as well as Black Sheep and iWant, for her part in the series.

“I can’t wait for you all to meet Zoe! Thank you for this wonderful opportunity,” she said.

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

