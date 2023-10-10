Sophia Laforteza. Photo: Instagram/sophia_laforteza

Filipino talent Sophia Laforteza ranked first in the second mission of the talent competition series "The Debut: Dream Academy."

Produced by Geffen Records and Hybe, the entertainment company behind K-pop supergroup BTS, "The Debut: Dream Academy" aims to create the next "global" girl group.

During the second mission, the remaining 18 contestants were divided into four teams tasked to cover songs by Hybe's girl group Le Sserafim. In this round, Sophia was part of Team A that performed "Antifragile."

With 69,098 fan votes, Sophia emerged as the top contender in the mission, as seen in the result announcement video recently uploaded on the Hybe Labels+ YouTube channel.

She is followed by Brazil's Samara (68,165 votes) and South Korea's Yoonchae (57,801).

Between the two teams that performed "Antifragile," Sophia's Team A won with 49,690 votes, beating Team B which garnered 37,009 votes.

Four contestants — Brooklyn and Karlee from the United States, Mei from Japan, and Iliya from Belarus — were eliminated from the competition.

During the second mission, the contestants were also asked who among their competitors would they want to debut with. This saw Sophia getting picked by 14 other girls.

In the result announcement video, the girls were also asked about a unique quality that they would bring to the debut group.

"I put the work in. I feel like I've grown so much in my skill set," said Sophia, daughter of theater actress Carla Guevara Laforteza.

The show's finale will take place on November 17, during which the debut group's name and lineup will be revealed.

