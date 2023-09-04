'The Debut: Dream Academy' hopeful Sophia Laforteza grateful for support

Sophia Laforteza, who is one of the 20 aspiring performers who are part of the audition program "The Debut: Dream Academy," took to social media to thank everyone for the love and support she's been receiving.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Laforteza also expressed her excitement to represent the Philippines in the show.

"Para sa pangarap. A dream that you wish will truly come true. I am beyond grateful for all the love, support, experiences, and opportunities I am receiving. I can’t wait to go on this journey with you all. Maraming salamat, po," she captioned her post.

Sophia is the daughter of theater and TV actress Carla Guevara Laforteza.

Produced by Geffen Records and HYBE, the K-pop entertainment company that launched the supergroup BTS, "The Debut: Dream Academy" aims to look for the next global girl group.

The process of developing the group will also be chronicled in an upcoming Netflix documentary series to be directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, which will air next year.

"The Debut: Dream Academy" premiered last September 1 on YouTube and Japanese streaming channel Abema.

The show's finale will be on November 17, where the final members of the group as well as the group's name will be revealed.

Fans can help select the final performers by voting via TikTok and Weverse.