Pinay to compete in HYBE's 'The Debut: Dream Academy'

MANILA -- Sophia Laforteza, the daughter of theater actress Carla Guevara Laforteza, is one of the 20 aspiring performers who will be part of the audition program "The Debut: Dream Academy."

According to an article on The Hollywood Reporter published on August 28, "The Debut: Dream Academy," under Geffen Records and HYBE, the K-pop entertainment company that launched the supergroup BTS, will look for the next global girl group.

On Monday, the top 20 contestants from the 120,000 submissions were announced. Among them is Sophia, 20, from the Philippines.

The process of developing the group will be chronicled in an upcoming Netflix documentary series, which will air next year and will be directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nadia Hallgren.

"The Debut: Dream Academy" will premiere on September 1 on YouTube and Japanese streaming channel Abema.

The show's finale will be on November 17, where the final members of the group as well as the group's name will be revealed.

Fans can help select the final performers by voting via TikTok and Weverse.

In their respective Instagram pages, Sophia and her mother shared about "The Debut: Dream Academy."

Screen grab: @carlaguevaraofficial/Instagram