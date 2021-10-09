Classical and New Generation Pop Music unite as Battig Chamber Orchestra and Sr. Baptista Battig Music Foundation present FORTE: A Pop Orchestra Concert. Handout

It might be new for them, but Filipino supergroup SB19 and 4th Impact promised a moving show in the upcoming benefit event billed “FORTE: A Pop Orchestra Concert.”

The virtual concert is a combination of classical music and new generation pop sound through the efforts of Battig Chamber Orchestra and Sr. Baptista Battig Music Foundation.

Happening on October 17, Sunday, the live benefit concert will also feature classical music artists such as Battig Chamber Orchestra, SSC Chamber Choir, and soloists Nicole Pugeda and Isaac Iglesias.

Internationally recognized SB19 will be performing their hit ballad songs including “MAPA” for the first time with an orchestra.

“It's hard for us because it's gonna be our first time to perform na magkakaroon ng orchestra. Madali siya pakinggan in a sense na nandu’n ’yung guide. Pero nu’ng rehearsals na medyo nangangapa-ngapa pa ko. Lahat kami sa rehearsals nae-enjoy namin,” SB19’s Justin said in a virtual press conference.

“It's a good experience for us na na-experience namin ’yung orchestra.”

According to the performers, the 2-hour show will be filled with passion and soulful performances.

“Everyone can expect a lot of soul, a lot of passion since this is a first for us face to face. Everyone can expect a lot of heart in this concert,” said Pugeda, a lyric soprano recognized by the National Music Competition for Young Artists.

SB19 echoed the same sentiments, explaining that audience will be treated with so much “feels” in the concert, owing to the impact of the orchestra.

“Iba ’yung feeling na kumakanta ka with an orchestra. ’Yung feeling mo talaga, mararamdaman mo mismo ’yung sinasabi ng kanta. ’Yung feeling ’yung dapat nilang abangan,” Pablo said.

The show will be streamed live on KTX.ph at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. A general admission ticket costs ₱ 1,000, while a packaged option of 1 general admission ticket plus a raffle ticket is priced at a discounted rate of ₱ 1,599.

All proceeds of the show will benefit Sr. Baptista Battig Music Foundation Scholars.