Pop groups SB19 and 4th Impact, along with classical music artists and host Sr. Baptista Battig Music Foundation, present "Forte: A Pop Orchestra Concert". Handout

MANILA -- Pinoy supergroup SB19 are back in the concert scene but this time with girl group 4th Impact as they banner the list of performers in what is billed as a pop orchestra concert in October.

“FORTE” is a benefit event hosted by Sr. Baptista Battig Music Foundation to raise funds for the foundation’s scholars.

Aside from SB19 and 4th Impact, classical soloists Nicole Pugeda and Isaac Iglesias, the Battig Chamber Orchestra and the SSC Chamber Choir will also be featured in the concert.

This will also be the first collaboration between SB19 and 4th Impact where they are expected to perform their hit songs.

The two-show “FORTE” is happening on Sunday, October 17, at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on KTX.ph.

SB19 is coming from the success of their concert “Back In the Zone” which showcased a new repertoire from the group’s six-track EP “Pagsibol,” a follow-up to their “Get In the Zone,” that also became a nationwide concert tour in 2019.

Pablo, Justin, Josh, Stell, and Ken were also made to showcase their individual vocal range by giving them solo spots.

SB19 dished out other tunes from “Pagsibol,” like “Mapa,” “Bazinga,” “Mana” (short for “Manananggal”) and ended with “Slmt” (“Salamat”).

They also graced the Philippine edition of YouTube FanFest alongside The Juans, and AC Bonifacio in August.

In the same month, SB19 claimed four awards, including the top prizes Song of the Year and Artist of the Year, at the MYX Music Awards 2021.

The P-pop group bested Ben&Ben, Moira dela Torre, Nadine Lustre, and MNL48 for the Artist of the Year trophy, and their song “Alab” was voted top song this year.