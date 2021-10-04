SB19. Handout

MANILA – Several local celebrities are coming together for the culmination of the anniversary celebration of a local telco brand.

To close the festivities marking two decades, TM has tapped Alden Richards, Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Riva Quenery, SB19, The Juans, Silent Sanctuary, Matthaios, and Parokya ni Edgar for its “TM Doble Dekada Piyestang Pina-Easy.”

The virtual event will be streamed on TM Tambayan Facebook page on October 5 and will be hosted by Baninay Baustista and Luigi Pacheco.

There will also be musical performances from artists all over the Philippines like singer Ian Sison from Luzon, Cebu-based Jerika Teodorico, and the Banaag Brothers from Mindanao.

“TM has always been proud of its Filipino heritage as a brand made for Pinoys by Pinoys,” said Darius Delgado, vice president of consumer mobile business at TM.

As such, Delgado said TM is committed to providing its loyal subscribers with a variety of services “that enrich our digital experiences and make our lives easier.”