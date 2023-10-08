Marco Gumabao, Cristine Reyes appear smitten with each other

MANILA — Marco Gumabao and Cristine Reyes appear deeply smitten as the actor took to social media to offer his followers a glimpse into their romantic relationship.

On Instagram, Gumabao posted a picture of himself sharing a passionate kiss with Reyes during a private moment they were enjoying together.

“Let’s find some beautiful place to get lost together,” he wrote in the caption.

In a separate post, Gumabao and Reyes can be observed displaying affection toward each other while watching the sunrise.

In August, Reyes said in an interview that she wants to keep their relationship "lowkey."

"I'm very happy right now. I like to keep it lowkey. Ayoko na 'yung masyadong pinag-uusapan," she told ABS-CBN News.

The two first got the chance to work together in the ABS-CBN series “Tubig at Langis.”

Reyes has separated from her estranged husband Ali Khatibi, who is the father of her daughter Amarah.