MANILA — Actress Cristine Reyes opted for only a few words when asked about her relationship with actor Marco Gumabao.

Reyes said that he wants to keep their relationship "lowkey."

"I'm very happy right now. I like to keep it lowkey. Ayoko na 'yung masyadong pinag-uusapan," she told ABS-CBN News.

Gumabao earlier said they are currently just enjoying each other’s company. Nonetheless, he categorically stated that what they have now is something "special."

“Ayoko munang magsabi ng mga label-label na ganyan. For me, labels put a lot of pressure on your relationship. Basta ako, kaming dalawa, happy kami.”

The two first got the chance to work together in the ABS-CBN series “Tubig at Langis.”

Reyes has separated from her estranged husband Ali Khatibi, who is the father of her daughter Amarah.

—with a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: