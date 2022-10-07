Joshua Garcia poses for a toast with his close friends from showbiz. Instagram: @garciajoshuae

MANILA — Joshua Garcia marked his birthday with a celebration gathering his close friends in showbiz, as seen in photos he shared Friday.

Garcia, who turned 25 on October 7, posted the images on his Instagram page, crediting his former co-actor and screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo as the photographer.

Among those who joined the celebration were Daniel Padilla, Zanjoe Marudo, Kyle Echarri, Hyubs Azarcon, Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda, LA Tenorio, Ria Atayde, and Trina Guytingco.

Garcia only captioned the photos with emojis of a white heart and a face holding back tears.

Earlier on Friday, Garcia also got a birthday greeting from beauty vlogger Bella Racelis through an Instagram Stories update.

Garcia and Racelis, who have been romantically linked since August, were recently spotted holding hands in public, fanning speculation surrounding their relationship.

Garcia currently stars in the superhero series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” and will be seen in the horror flick “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan.”

