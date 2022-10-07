Photos from Bella Racelis' Instagram account

MANILA – Bella Racelis made sure not to forget Joshua Garcia’s special day.

Racelis, who has been in the spotlight recently after being romantically linked to Garcia, took to Instagram to share her birthday greeting to the actor.

She did not post a lengthy message for Garcia. Instead, she shared a series of photos of the Kapamilya leading man, which appeared to be taken while they were together.

In one Instagram Story, Garcia could be seen handing a card with the question “Why do you think we met?”

Garcia turned 25 on Friday.

Earlier this month, Garcia and Racelis fanned the rumors further when they were seen holding hands in what looks like a mall.

Speculations about the romance between the "Darna" leading man and the beauty vlogger started in August, when hawk-eyed fans noticed their exchange of fish emoji comments on the latter's Instagram post.

These talks resurfaced in September after Garcia shared photos he took of Racelis on his separate photography Instagram page, JG IMAHE, where he chronicles his work, personal life, and travels through a film camera.

Garcia also recently left a playful comment in one of Racelis’ latest posts.

Neither of the two, however, confirmed nor denied the rumors.

