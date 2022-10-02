New photo of Joshua Garcia, Bella Racelis together fans dating rumors

Joshua Garcia shared photos he took of Bella Racelis on his photography Instagram page. Photo from Instagram: @garciajoshuae, @jeg.imahe

A new photo of actor Joshua Garcia and beauty vlogger Bella Racelis sent fans abuzz anew.

The photo, posted on Twitter by user yoongi_4evs, showed Garcia and Racelis holding hands in what looks like a mall.

joshua garcia and bella racelis holding hands in public???!!!! love it pic.twitter.com/UQAlNmxSlH — lex (@yoongi_4evs) October 2, 2022

The post has been retweeted over 5,800 times, as of writing.

Rumors romantically linking the "Darna" leading man and the beauty vlogger started in August, when hawk-eyed fans noticed their exchange of fish emoji comments on the latter's Instagram post.

These talks resurfaced in September after Garcia shared photos he took of Racelis on his separate photography Instagram page, JG IMAHE, where he chronicles his work, personal life, and travels through a film camera.

Garcia also recently left a playful comment in one of Racelis’ latest posts.