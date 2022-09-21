Joshua Garcia shared photos he took of Bella Racelis on his photography Instagram page. Instagram: @garciajoshuae, @jeg.imahe

MANILA – Fans were abuzz after Joshua Garcia left a playful comment in the latest social media update of beauty vlogger Bella Racelis.

On Instagram, Racelis shared a photo of her at an event in Singapore.

In the comments section, Garcia indicated that he's the first one to react to Racelis’ post. "First," he simply wrote.

To which, Racelis replied with a grinning emoji.

Fans continued the thread started by Garcia on Racelis' post, with many of them believing that they are in a relationship.

"Wala na, finish na talaga," one of them said.

"May something talaga," another added.

"Grabe ka na, so vocal," a netizen told Garcia.

Rumors romantically linking the "Darna" leading man and the beauty vlogger started in August, when hawk-eyed fans noticed their exchange of fish emoji comments on the latter's Instagram post.

These talks resurfaced in September after Garcia shared photos he took of Racelis on his separate photography Instagram page, JG IMAHE, where he chronicles his work, personal life, and travels through a film camera.

Garcia’s photos of Racelis, taken at what appears to be a garden resort, were presented through an Instagram reel, with the snaps shown in black-and-white and then in color.

The lone video clip in the reel sees Racelis walking ahead and then laughing, in a light moment with her photographer.

In the caption, Garcia only indicated the type of camera he used, and made no other comment.

As of writing, neither Garcia nor Racelis has directly addressed the speculation about their supposed romance.

Garcia's last known relationship was with his former leading leady Julia Barretto. They broke up in 2019.

