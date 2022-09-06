Joshua Garcia shared photos he took of Bella Racelis on his photography Instagram page @jeg.imahe. Instagram: @garciajoshuae, @jeg.imahe

MANILA — Is there a brewing romance between actor Joshua Garcia and beauty vlogger Bella Racelis?

This was the question of their followers on Tuesday after Garcia shared photos he took of Racelis.

The pictures were posted on Garcia’s separate photography Instagram page, JG IMAHE, where he chronicles his work, personal life, and travels through film camera.

Garcia’s photos of Racelis, taken at what appears to be a garden resort, were presented through an Instagram reel, with the snaps shown in black-and-white and then in color.

The lone video clip in the reel sees Racelis walking ahead and then laughing, in a light moment with her photographer.

In the caption, Garcia only indicated the type of camera he used, and made no other comment.

Rumors romantically linking the “Darna” leading man and the YouTube star started in August, when hawk-eyed fans noticed their exchange of fish emoji comments on the latter’s Instagram post.

As of writing, neither Garcia nor Racelis has directly addressed the speculation about their supposed romance.

Garcia’s last known relationship was with his former leading leady Julia Barretto. They broke up in 2019.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC