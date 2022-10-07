LOOK: Former child star Chacha Cañete turns 18

MANILA -- Former child star Chacha Cañete has blossomed into a young lady as she celebrated her 18th birthday.

On Instagram on Thursday, Cañete, best known for her stint on the kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit," expressed her gratitude to God for the gift of life. She also thanked all those who sent their well wishes and greetings for her special day.

She also live-streamed her birthday celebration on Facebook for her followers.

In 2020, Cañete made a comeback in the music scene with her Christmas carol "Pasko Pa Rin."

Last year, she also released the single "Agwat."

An international singing champion, Cañete is best remembered for her winning performances at the World Championship of Performing Arts in the US and Europop Competition in Berlin.

