LOOK: Former child star Chacha Cañete marks comeback with Christmas carol

Chacha Cañete then and now

MANILA -- Remember the precocious “Goin Bulilit” child star Chacha Cañete?

Cañete, who just turned 16 years old in October, is back in the music scene with a new and vibrant Yuletide carol “Pasko Pa Rin” channeling the various celebrations of Pinoy Christmas.

In the Star Music release, Cañete harks back to family traditions of Christmas past in the Jungee Marcelo composition highlighted by a music video filled with animation. Its lyrics offer hope amid the pandemic:

“Alaala ng simbang gabi

Magkasama at magkatabi

Inaabot na ng madaling... oh-woah-oh, araw

Ang mga namamasko sa kalye

Mga sing-along na pasakalye

Di malilimutan na detalye... noon, nung araw

"Dati tayong ganyan

Bawi na lang next time

Parang isang masamang panaginip

Sana gisingin

Malayo man sa datin

Padayon lang lagi

Pasko ay Pasko pa rin”

Canete told ABS-CBN News Friday of her Christmas wis. “I pray that the pandemic will end and we may be able to continue living our normal lives again. I hope my song, 'Pasko Pa Rin' will be played everywhere to help bring the Christmas spirit back again," she said.

“It’s already November and still, we are experiencing a dampened spirit. Wala pa po talaga 'yung 'Christmas is in the air.' I hope I may be able to contribute my singing talent to cheer up and inspire everyone this Christmas season.”

Cañete also regards "Pasko Pa Rin" as the perfect song for her cheerful personality. “It brings out my positivity, on how I am in real life… masayahin lang po. Also, the beat is very light and easy to follow, it can be appreciated by both children and adults, especially the youth na mahilig sa TikTok. may danceable tune siya apart from consciously promoting the message. I hope this song encourages our elders to continue on with life, that’s why the words, 'Padayon lang.'"

An international singing champion, Cañete is best remembered for her winning performances at at the World Championship of Performing Arts in the US and Europop Competition in Berlin.



Cañete also fondly remembers her stint in South Korea in 2015 where she won a special prize. “It was for a video speech competition from Eye Level, “ she recalled in her vlog. “I was one of the chosen five video entries in this national video speech competition where the chosen students were sent to the Model United Nations Camp where students from Grades 4 to 6 from different countries in Asia participated. And while it was mostly academic in nature, where we were given activities in making our world better, there was this impromptu talent contest where I won the grand prize, as I sang an Alicia Keys material that was enough to merit the nod of the judges!”

Cañete is entering her senior year at the Diliman Preparatory School where she began as a Grade 1 student.

“I am into regular schooling all my life, it still is my top priority but at least now, I can handle demands and pressures,:" she said. “Proper time management lang po. Palagay ko po may tamang foundation na po ako when the time comes I am fully active in showbiz.”

