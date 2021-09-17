Cha-cha Cañete at 16 pursues music while in high school

Screenshot from Agwat music video of Cha-cha Cañete

MANILA -- Former child star Cha-cha Cañete is now all grown up as she released the music video of her new single "Agwat" on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

Best known for her stint on the kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit," Cañete, now 16, has transitioned into a smart teenager, juggling her time attending senior high school and making music.

“When I was a child performer, I was truly happy to bring smiles to people who saw or watched me... As I am now in my teens, people still remember that child and I am still receiving the positive vibes despite having been away for some years. I am part of their good memories, I guess,” she told media on Friday.

Composed by veteran songwriter Jungee Marcelo, “Agwat” is a timely twist to pandemic-imposed social distancing, telling "an agonizing tale of a love that has lost assurance."

Director Dexter Dakanay also applauded Cañete’s impressive song interpretation, citing how the young singer carefully studied the piece.

“Like a good storyteller, Cha-Cha interpreted the song with pain and longing. I eventually backtracked and watched her Youtube videos, surely an ear candy experience,” Dakanay said.

Marcelo revealed that he made the song for the 16-year-old artist and wrote it fittingly for Cañete’s age.

“I really had Cha-cha in mind as in the previous song. We sort of wanted something na age-appropriate na kanta pero pwede i-double meaning, depende kung ano ang pinagdadaanan mo sa buhay,” he said.

Marcelo also made clear that it is not just about romantic relationships as the song can also be applied with friends and co-workers.

The singer echoed Marcelo’s explanation, saying she tried to think of her painful experiences when she recorded “Agwat.”

“Hindi lang po necessarily romantic 'yung song na ito. I think kahit po sa edad ko na ito nakakaramdam naman po tayo ng sakit. Triny ko lang pong i-channel yung mga nangyayari sakin dati na na-hurt ako. 'Yung mga feelings na malungkot,” she said.

Cañete hopes to create a name in the music industry as she plans to continue singing while she is still pursuing her studies.

“I love singing because it bridges generations, it takes away language barriers, it speaks out to people in situations and more importantly, it brings happiness and good memories to listeners,” Cañete said.

Last year, Cañete made a comeback in the music scene with her Christmas carol "Pasko Pa Rin."

An international singing champion, Cañete is best remembered for her winning performances at the World Championship of Performing Arts in the US and Europop Competition in Berlin.

