MANILA — JC Alcantara recalled turning emotional on the set of the Star Cinema film “An Inconvenient Love” where he portrays a character with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) — a condition familiar to him through a family member.

In the movie top-billed by Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, the latter’s character Manny has a close relationship with his brother, Dobs, played by Alcantara, despite their dysfunctional family that includes their tycoon father (Tirso Cruz III).

Being cast in the role was admittedly a challenging undertaking for Alcantara, who recounted he initially felt ill-prepared to portray a person with autism.

“Hindi siya joke na i-portray kasi ang dami mong ipi-prepare. May pinsan akong ganu’n. Habang ina-acting ko, naiiyak ako, kasi ang hirap pala,” he told ABS-CBN News.

“So kailangan maging aware ako. ‘Direk, okay ba ‘to? Tama ba ‘to?’ Kasi ayokong mapahamak ‘yung pino-portray kong role. Ayun, naging okay naman. After nu’ng taping namin, kalmado na ako,” Alcantara added.

The Kapamilya actor found fulfillment in portraying a character that not only represents those with ASD, but can also help raise awareness about the condition.

“Masaya na mag-portray ng role na ganoon, kasi alam naman natin na maraming [mayroong ASD]. Kailangan talaga maging maingat tayo sa mga pino-portray nating roles at kailangan panindigan natin ito nang maayos, nang mabuti,” he said.

The cast “An Inconvenient Love” also include Lara Quigaman as Manny’s stepmother, Teresa Loyzaga as his mother, and Maxene Magalona as Manny and Dobs’ sister. Vance Larena will portray Dobs’ nurse.

Other previously announced cast members are Epi Quizon, Matet de Leon, Adrian Lindayag, Iana Bernardez, Sheenly Gener, Krissy Achino, and Brian Sy.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” will usher in Star Cinema’s return to theaters on November 23.

Ahead of the romance flick, Alcantara will be seen in the iWantTFC series “Tara, G!”, which premieres Friday.

