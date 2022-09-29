MANILA — Star Cinema introduced Thursday the cast members joining lead stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in the upcoming film “An Inconvenient Love.”

Meet the cast members who are set to make Ayef's (Belle) and Manny's (Donny) journeys fun and memorable!

The actors were introduced according to their characters’ connection to the previously introduced Manny, portrayed by Pangilinan, and Ayef, played by Mariano.

Krissy Achino is Ben 1, while Brian Sy is Ben 2 — workers who help Manny run his boutique plant shop, HalaManny.

At the nearby convenience store 24-Ever, Ayef has both co-workers and friends in Sheenly Gener as Fetussa, Iana Bernardez as Kookie, and Adrian Linadyag as Jobert.

The 🍃Plantitos🍃 are in.



Get to know HalaMANNY's very own B1 (Ben 1) and B2 (Ben 2) this Nov. 23 in #AnInconvenientLove, Star Cinema's comeback movie in cinemas!





Meet the cute and funny, pero hardworking na mga marites... este crew of 24Ever Convenience Store 🛒🍜



Be their first customer this Nov. 23 in #AnInconvenientLove, showing only in cinemas!





In “An Inconvenient Love,” Ayef is a store clerk and aspiring animator set to leave for Singapore to pursue her dream, while Manny is a company heir who is secretly a social activist his own father.

The two agree to a one-month “contractual” fling, to expire when Ayef flies abroad.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film will premiere November 23, ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters.

“An Inconvenient Love” marks the second movie of Mariano and Pangilinan as the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” following the 2021 offering “Love Is Color Blind.”