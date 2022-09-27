Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in ‘An Inconvenient Love.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — Belle Mariano is a convenience store clerk who aspires to be a professional animator, while Donny Pangilinan is a company heir who is secretly a social activist in their upcoming movie “An Inconvenient Love.”

The official synopsis and character details of the Petersen Vargas-helmed film were released by Star Cinema on Tuesday, just over a month before it ushers in the company’s return to cinemas in November.

In the movie written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, Mariano plays Ayef, while Pangilinan portrays Manny — strangers who agree to have a one-month “contractual” fling.

Star Cinema’s synopsis for the film reads: “Convenience store staff Ayef dreams of becoming an international animator someday. Focused on her dream, she has no time for love until she meets Manny, a young man who is up for anything, even contractual flings.

“Both believing that love is just another inconvenience, they agree to a convenient relationship that will expire on the month Ayef is set to leave for Singapore. As her departure date nears, will Ayef and Manny end their contractual love or will love end their inconvenient beliefs?”

Further details about the lead characters reveal that, aside from working part-time at the convenience store called 24-Ever, Ayef is eyeing an internship at prestigious animation company in Singapore. “To achieve her dream, Ayef is determined to make no room for inconveniences, especially the biggest inconvenience of all: love.”

Manny’s description, meanwhile, mentions his own boutique plant shop HalaManny, which happens to be located near 24-Ever. “A a businessman by day and a secret social activist by night,” Manny is said to be fighting alongside the workers of Siena Corp., which is owne by his father.

A third character, Dobs, whose actor has not yet been announced, is then introduced as Manny’s brother. “Out of all Manny’s responsibilities, there’s nothing more important to him in this world than Dobs, who has autism spectrum disorder. Manny has taken it upon himself to be the ‘glue’ that holds his dysfunctional family together.”

Set to premiere in cinemas November 23, “An Inconvenient Love” marks the second movie of Mariano and Pangilinan as the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” following the 2021 offering “Love Is Color Blind.”

