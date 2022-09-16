Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in ‘An Inconvenient Love.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — Boy meets girl at a convenience store in the first look at Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in character in their upcoming film “An Inconvenient Love.”

Released Friday by producer Star Cinema, the behind-the-scenes images sees a bespectacled Pangilinan entering the store called 24Ever, and Mariano as the cashier whose colorful appearance — from her outfit and accessories to her eyeliner — is a stark contrast to her love interest.

Other photos show director Petersen Vargas (“Hello Stranger,” “2 Cool 2 Be 4Gotten”) giving instructions to the lead actors, and Mariano and Pangilinan reviewing footage from the filming.

Behind-the-scenes photos of the romance film ‘An Inconvenient Love.’ Star Cinema Behind-the-scenes photos of the romance film ‘An Inconvenient Love.’ Star Cinema Behind-the-scenes photos of the romance film ‘An Inconvenient Love.’ Star Cinema Behind-the-scenes photos of the romance film ‘An Inconvenient Love.’ Star Cinema

Previous teaser images of “An Inconvenient Love” saw the screen couple riding a motorcycle, and sitting beside each other on a sidewalk at night.

Details of the story, including the names of the characters, have not been revealed.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” marks Pangilinan and Mariano’s second film as a “love team,” following “Love Is Color Blind” in 2021.

The highly anticipated movie, which is set to premiere November 23, will usher in the return of Star Cinema to theaters, after a two-year halt due to the pandemic.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC