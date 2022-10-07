MANILA -- Singer Angela Ken feels honored to be part of the star-studded international musical festival 1MX London.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Ken shared her experience performing on stage with her music favorites Bamboo and KZ Tandingan.

"Halong emotions po. Siyempre wala 'yung lungkot. Masaya po 'yung bonding naming lahat, at the same time 'yung balik sa amin ng mga Kapamilya natin doon sa London. Napaka-game nila sa lahat ng performances namin," Ken said.

Ken said she has learned a lot working with her music idols.

"Ang dami kong natutunan sa kanila just by watching them and hearing their advices from their experiences," she added.

Ken said she feels really blessed to be part of back-to-back international tours. Prior to 1MX London, she was also part of Star Magic's US tour.

"Blessed na blessed ako kasi hindi lahat ng mga baguhan ay nabibigyan ng ganitong opportunity. Actually overall hindi lahat ng artists ay nabibigyan ng ganitong opportunity and on my end kailangan kong gawin ang kailangan kong gawin o higitan ang dapat kong gawin. Hindi dahil sa napi-pressure ako kaya ko ginagawa 'yon. Oo, international event, pero at the same time, ano ba ang purpose? Bakit ako? 'Yun ang laging pumapasok sa isip ko, bakit ba ako ang sinasama? Ano ang mayroon sa akin? At kung ano ang mayroon sa akin ay kailangan kong higitan palagi," Ken said.

Aside from the musical event, Ken also shared stories of her side trips in London.

Aside from visiting popular tourist spots, Ken also enjoyed shopping and busking with Jeremy G and Sab at Leicester Square.

