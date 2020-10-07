Beyond A2Z: Why Gary V has deep bond with Villanueva family

MANILA -- Gary Valenciano expressed his gratitude to the Villanueva family for its new partnership with ABS-CBN to bring back Kapamilya programs on free television beginning this week.

Valenciano and his wife Angeli Pangilinan have a strong kinship with the family of evangelist Eddie Villanueva, founder of the Zoe Broadcasting Network. In particular, Valenciano collaborated with Villanueva’s late daughter, Bocaue, Bulacan mayor Joni Villanueva, in gospel music, recording their duet “You Are” in 2010. She was also known for her support for OPM music and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra.

Joni, who succumbed to an auto immune disorder last May at 42 years old, was the wife of former party list congressman Sherwin Tugna, who is now the chairman and president of Zoe. Before her entry to showbiz and politics, Joni was also programming head of Zoe, which Valenciano supported in several capacities.

“The Villanuevas are very close to the Valencianos, “ Valenciano told ABS-CBN News Wednesday in a voice message. “ In fact, the only event that i went to the last six months, aside from ABS-CBN 'ASAP' taping was during the wake of Sherwin Tugna’s wife, our dear sister Mayor Joni. We are all beyond grateful to the Zoe group for opening their network to ABS-CBN. We are grateful to Sherwin and his team for this huge collaboration, in this new endeavor of both parties working together for the glory of God.”

The cast of “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To” have also posted their thanks on social media for their much-anticipated return to live television this weekend via the newly launched A2Z Channel 11.

Tugna said the the rebranded channel will serve viewers with uplifting and inspiring shows of life, love and hope, educational programs, local and foreign movies, some of the best-loved ABS-CBN shows through a blocktime arrangement, and programs from licensors like Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN Asia), Knowledge Channel and others. Some of the programs on Zoe’s Light TV 33 will also air on A2Z.

Tugna added that A2Z’s line-up of programs were assembled with the goal of fulfilling the spiritual, information, and entertainment needs of Filipinos during this pandemic and beyond.

“We strive to provide Filipinos with the best type of programming and bring glory to the Lord above,” he said.

A2Z can be viewed on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV like Sky Cable (channel 11).