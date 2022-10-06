Photos from Star Music and KD Estrada's Instagram account

MANILA – Singer-actor KD Estrada will not be able to join P-pop group BINI in their “Feel Good” album showcase this October.

In a statement released on its social media accounts, Star Music said Estrada will miss the event due to “a mix-up in the schedules.”

“We apologize for the confusion,” it said.

Meanwhile, tickets for the show, which will be happening on October 28 at the SM North EDSA Skydome, are still available through SM Tickets.

Benedix Ramos, Jordan Andrews, and Maki will be grace the show as the pre-show acts.

The mini-concert follows the release of “Feel Good,” BINI’s sophomore album, along with the music video of its key single “Strings.”

The comeback album, as well as its back-to-back singles including “I Feel Good,” are part of what’s been dubbed as BINI’s “September fever.”

In the past month, BINI also unveiled two major brand endorsements, partnered with a messaging app for fan interactions, and performed at consecutive TV guest appearances and live events.

Dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” BINI was most recently hailed P-Pop Group of the Year by TikTok Philippines, alongside BGYO, MNL48, and SB19.



