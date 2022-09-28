BINI is composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Maloi, Sheena, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Colet. Star Music

MANILA — “Feel Good,” the live album showcase of BINI scheduled this weekend, has been postponed to late October, the P-pop girl group announced Wednesday, citing health-related concerns.

Originally set on October 1, Saturday at the SM North EDSA Sky Dome, the live performance has been moved to October 28 “due to health reasons,” its talent agency Star Magic and ABS-CBN Events said.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause to those who have purchased tickets. Rest assured that previously sold tickets will be honored on the new date. We appreciate all your love and support for BINI,” the statement read.

The mini-concert would have coincided with the first weekend of the release of “Feel Good,” BINI’s sophomore album, which will drop September 29 along with the music video of its key single “Strings.”

The comeback album, as well as its back-to-back singles including “I Feel Good,” are part of what’s been dubbed as BINI’s “September fever.”

Aside from the act’s music releases, BINI in the past month also unveiled two major brand endorsements — each with a new track — partnered with a messaging app for fan interactions, and performed at consecutive TV guest appearances and live events.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Before they were launched as a girl group in June 2021, BINI’s members trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy — a rigorous program that has paid off, in light of their successive achievements in the past year.

Now dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” BINI was most recently hailed P-Pop Group of the Year by TikTok Philippines, alongside BGYO, MNL48, and SB19.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC