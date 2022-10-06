After working on his first US television series "Monarch," Inigo Pascual revealed he has already sent his audition tapes for more projects in Hollywood.

“I’m currently auditioning for a couple of stuff actually dito sa States,” he said as quoted by Push.

“Hindi lang ako puwede ma-lockdown sa isang long-term project since we’re still waiting if we’re going to continue with season two [of ‘Monarch’],” he added.

Like the rest of the cast and everyone who worked on the series, Pascual is hoping “Monarch” will get a sophomore season.

“Of course, we’re asking for your support na sana magkaroon ng season two. But I’ve been auditioning for a couple of projects,” he said.

“I’ve been sending in my self-tapes and it feels good kasi marami na akong naririnig na mga kaibigan ko na who have been sending their self-tapes. So I expect a lot of Filipino artists in Hollywood.”

“Monarch” tells the story of the Romans who has built a dynasty in the American country music scene. The family is led by Dottie Cantrell-Roman (Susan Sarandon) and her husband, Albie (Trace Adkins). They have three children: Nicky (Anna Friel), Gigi (Beth Ditto), and Luke (Joshua Sasse).

Pascual plays Ace Grayson, the 18-year-old adopted son of Nicky and her husband Clive (Adam Croasdell).

The series premiered on September 11 via FOX TV. In the Philippines, ABS-CBN has the exclusive linear TV rights to air the series in the country.