MANILA - The upcoming US television series "Monarch," which marks Inigo Pascual’s first international acting project, is coming to the Philippines via iWantTFC this month.

ABS-CBN, which is Pascual’s home network in the Philippines, has the exclusive linear TV rights to air the series in the country.

Filipinos will be able to stream the series first on iWantTFC in the Philippines on September 13, or 48 hours after its US debut on September 11 on Fox TV. This will be followed by ABS-CBN’s platforms at a later date to be revealed soon.

In the series, Pascual plays Ace, the talented adopted son of Nicky, played by Emmy award-winner Anna Friel.

The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Beth Ditto, and Joshua Sasse. The series will feature original and covers of renowned pop and country songs per episode.

Pascual shared how grateful he is to be able to represent the Philippines in a big international series.

“It was truly a dream come true. It has always been my dream to do a Hollywood project and to be able to represent the country in a project like this. I’m extremely happy because my character in the series is Pinoy. I had to learn a Southern accent and I had to sing in country,” he said in a statement.

“I’m very grateful and excited that Filipinos will be able to watch the series. I’ve been worrying about how it would be streamed in the Philippines, so I’m grateful for iWantTFC because they were able to find a way,” he added.

“Monarch” is a country music-themed family drama about the Romans – America’s ruthlessly ambitious, multigenerational leading first family of country music who has built an empire. But their massive success is actually built on a lie.

The reign of the Roman family is put in jeopardy when dark secrets and dangerous lies begin to hound them. Nicky, the heiress to the “Queen of Country” crown, owned by her mother, Dottie (Sarandon), will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

The Romans will get entangled in a scandalous web of complex relationships stemming from love and betrayal within their family. Intense sibling rivalry will threaten to tear their family apart as Nicky and her rebel sister Gigi (Ditto) fight to be the rightful heiress.

Meanwhile, their only brother Luke (Sasse), who is the CEO of their record label and has been caught in an illicit affair, also has a troubled relationship with his father, Albie (Adkins), who is also a music legend and is called the “King of Country.”

Underneath the bright lights of fame, wealth, and glamor are the Roman’s long-kept secrets of scandals, lies, and deceit. Will Nicky be successful in protecting her family’s legacy or is it already too late?

