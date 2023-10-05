Blackpink's Lisa during her recent performance at Crazy Horse Paris, a Parisian cabaret. Photos from Instagram/lalalalisa_m

Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink left social media users in awe after sharing on Thursday stunning photos from her recent performance at Crazy Horse Paris.

The 26-year-old Thai superstar took the stage of the Parisian cabaret for five shows from September 28 to 30, wherein she had solo numbers and performances alongside the rest of the venue's cast, K-pop news website Soompi reported.

While recording was prohibited at Crazy Horse, Lisa gave fans a glimpse of her sultry act through photos posted on her Instagram page.

Photos from Instagram/lalalalisa_m Photos from Instagram/lalalalisa_m Photos from Instagram/lalalalisa_m Photos from Instagram/lalalalisa_m Photos from Instagram/lalalalisa_m Photos from Instagram/lalalalisa_m Photos from Instagram/lalalalisa_m Photos from Instagram/lalalalisa_m Photos from Instagram/lalalalisa_m

"Such an amazing experience at [Crazy Horse Paris]," she wrote in the caption.

"Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot," she added, addressing the French cabaret.

Lisa drew support from friends in the K-pop industry, such as fellow Thai idol Sorn, whose comment on the post included a heart-eyes emoji. Former U-KISS member Kevin Woo, meanwhile, commented with fire emojis.

As of writing, it remains unknown whether the four members of Blackpink have signed new agreements with label YG Entertainment after their original exclusive contracts expired in August.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO