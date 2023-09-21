K-pop girl group Blackpink at the Philippine stop of its 'Born Pink' concert tour, held last March 25 and 26 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Photo courtesy of YG Entertainment/ABS-CBN News file

Discussions on the Blackpink members' possible contract renewal with YG Entertainment are still underway, the label said Thursday as reports and rumors surrounding the K-pop sensation's future abound.

"Currently, Blackpink's contract renewal has not been confirmed and is being discussed," YG Entertainment said in a statement, as reported by K-pop news portal Soompi.

The label was responding to reports about K-pop "industry insiders," who claimed that Rosé was the sole member of the four-piece act to renew her contract with YG Entertainment, which launched Blackpink in 2016, according to Soompi.

The remaining members Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa are reportedly negotiating to move to other management companies, but want to keep participating in Blackpink activities.

Blackpink's previous contracts with YG concluded last August.

The group, one of K-pop's most successful female acts, wrapped up its "Born Pink" tour over the weekend with a couple of "encore" shows in South Korea.

