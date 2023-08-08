Blackpink members mark group's 7th anniversary

K-pop girl group Blackpink. Photo: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m

The members of Blackpink expressed gratitude and love towards each other and their fans as the girl group marked on Tuesday its seventh anniversary, a crucial year for K-pop acts.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa each posted group photos on their personal Instagram accounts to commemorate the group's anniversary.

Jisoo captioned her post with "Blink Blackpink Forever" in Korean, with "Blink" referring to her group's fans. She also commented "I love you" on her bandmates' posts.

On her post's caption, Jennie wrote "I love us I love Blackpink I love Blinks."

Lisa referred to her bandmates as "amazing girls" and said seven "is one of my favorite numbers."

"I hope this year will be a lucky one for us," the Thai artist added.

In her lengthy caption, written in both Korean and English, Rosé described Blackpink as "a blessing in my life."

"I have really been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist," Rosé said.

"My heart is so full. I cannot express my gratitude for every single person who has been a part of this seven year journey with us," she said as she thanked her group, their fans, label YG Entertainment and main producer Teddy Park.

Rosé added she was "immensely proud of every single one of us. For making history. For always having so much fun and pride with what we do."

The seventh year after debut is a crucial one for K-pop groups since it also marks the end of their exclusive contracts with their agencies. In K-pop, there is a "seven-year curse," which refers to how teams usually disband after reaching the end of their record agreements.

As of writing, YG Entertainment has yet to announce the status of the Blackpink members' contracts.

After debuting in 2016 with "Whistle" and "Boombayah," Blackpink has grown to become one of K-pop's most commercially successful girl groups.

In 2022, the group's sophomore album "Born Pink" topped the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. With the feat, the quartet became the first all-female group since 2008 to hit No. 1 on the chart.

Earlier this year, the foursome also became the first K-pop act to headline the prestigious Coachella music festival in the US.

Blackpink has held two concerts in the Philippines, with the first one in 2019 for its "In Your Area World" tour and the second last March for the "Born Pink" tour.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



