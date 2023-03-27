Thai singer-rapper Lisa of Blackpink celebrates her birthday during the Philippine leg of the K-pop girl group's 'Born Pink' world tour. Photo: Instagram/@lalalalisa_m

Thai singer-rapper Lisa of the hitmaking K-pop girl group Blackpink felt elated to celebrate her birthday early with her fans in the Philippines.

Lisa marked her 26th birthday on Monday, but hours before her special day, the idol performed at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan along with her bandmates for the Philippine leg of their "Born Pink" world tour.

During Sunday's concert, Lisa was surprised with a birthday cake on stage as her fellow Blackpink members and the audience sang to her, based on videos shared on social media.

On Instagram, the "Lalisa" singer posted photos of herself with the cake.

"So happy I got to celebrate my pre-birthday together with my Blinks," Lisa, one of the most followed K-pop idols on the photo-sharing platform with 90.9 million followers, wrote in the caption.

Lisa debuted in 2016 as the main dancer of Blackpink, which has been referred to by TIME Magazine as the " biggest girl group in the world."

In September 2021, the artist dropped her first solo single album "Lalisa."

