Paulo Avelino admits still going out with Janine Gutierrez

MANILA – Actor Paulo Avelino could not evade persistent questions about the real score between him and actress Janine Gutierrez.

During the finale media conference of “Flower of Evil,” Avelino revealed that he is still “going out” with Gutierrez amid growing speculations about their relationship.

“Okay naman. Nag-uusap. Lumalabas pa rin,” he answered briefly.

Asked about his gift for Gutierrez's birthday, Avelino jokingly said, “Prayers and good health.”

Gutierrez turned 33 last October 2.

He also added that they have yet to celebrate Gutierrez’s special day: “Hindi pa siya nagse-celebrate nang buo so makikita natin kapag may party na.”

On a serious note, Avelino hopes that her leading lady in “Marry Me, Marry You” will get more career opportunities.

“Even busier and better career this latter end of 2022 and 2023,” he said.

The relationship of Gutierrez and Avelino has been the subject of speculation in recent months, after the shared personal photos of each other on social media.

The two also previously co-starred in the romance movie “Ngayon Kaya.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC