MANILA -- Knowledge Channel has returned to digital TV starting on World Teachers Day this Tuesday, October 5, via its partnership with the broadcast company BEAM.



The educational programs of Knowledge Channel are available again in Mega Manila, Baguio, Naga, Metro Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, and Zamboanga to help young Filipinos in their distance learning education this pandemic.

Viewers can access Knowledge Channel via BEAM DTT by simply doing a channel rescan on any digital TV box.



Dubbed as the "biggest classroom on-air," ETV-pioneer Knowledge Channel will now reach over 10 million Pinoy households, providing over 1,500 video lessons from Kinder to Grade 10 and the Alternative Learning System.

The programs are hosted by media personalities such as Robi Domingo, Enchong Dee and MayMay Entrata, and online educators Lyqa Maravilla and Peter Esperanza through digital, cable, and direct-to-home satellite TV.



Knowledge Channel will continue to bring quality learning to every Filipino child this school year 2021–2022. Educational shows are available daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Knowledge Channel on digital, cable, and direct-to-home satellite TV.

Meanwhile, video lessons for Grades 1 to 6 are also airing via A2Z weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.. Preschoolers and their parents can also enjoy viewing Knowledge Channel's educational shows, available for free on theAsianparent Philippines app.





Students and teachers can also join School at Home's array of interactive online programs on Kumu's SeenZone channel and Knowledge Channel's Facebook page, weekdays at 11 a.m.

The weekly lineup includes "Wikaharian Online World" every Monday, "Team Lyqa" every Tuesday, "Knowledge on the Go" and "MathDali's Math Talks" every Wednesday, "Money Lessons with FQ Mom and Sons" every Thursday, and "Art Smart with Teacher Precious" every Friday.



Through its "Stay at Home, Learn at Home" campaign launched last year, Knowledge Channel has allowed learners in over 7 million households to continue learning from home during the pandemic despite the cancellation of face-to-face classes via ABS-CBN TVplus, SKYdirect, and SKYcable.



It then shifted to its "School at Home" campaign to continue delivering its educational programs online as the non-renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise and cease-and-desist order issued to TVplus and SKYdirect narrowed down its reach. These online efforts garnered various milestones, including a 150,000 follower mark on Facebook and a Silver Button award from YouTube, and the Outstanding CSR Project in Education award in the 2021 League of Corporate Foundations CSR Guild Awards.



For more educational materials and latest updates on Knowledge Channel visit knowledgechannel.org