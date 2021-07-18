Knowledge Channel recognized for ‘School at Home’ campaign

MANILA - Knowledge Channel Foundation’s (KCFI) “School at Home” campaign has been named as the Outstanding CSR Project in Education in the recently concluded 2021 League of Corporate Foundations - Corporate Social Responsibility (LCF-CSR) Guild Awards.

The program was recognized for pushing for distance learning during the pandemic using Knowledge Channel’s platforms on air, online, and offline.

“KCFI undertook the initiative in response to the difficulties brought to the education sector in 2020, which drastically changed the learning modalities from face-to-face to distance learning, leaving teachers, students, and parents ill-equipped with the pedagogical and technical skills needed in the new normal,” Knowledge Channel said in a statement.

Despite the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise application last year, Knowledge Channel remained steadfast in supporting teachers, students and parents in the hopes of improving the learning experience under the new normal.

“We want to be able to help the Department of Education, our teachers and parents to support the learning of the child,” Edric Calma, Director of Operations, said as he accepted the award for KCFI.

“Aside from the DepEd-provided self-learning modules, we have prepared at least one video lesson per learning competency, for each of the most essential learning competencies. These video lessons are what kids need at this time to be able to better learn,” he added.

Currently, Knowledge Channel’s “School at Home” campaign continues to serve Filpino children, parents and teachers via SKYcable, PCTA partner cable operators, Cignal, GSAT, SatLite, and on A2Z, from 7 to 8:40 a.m., Monday to Sunday.

Video lessons are also available on knowledgechannel.org and on YouTube.

