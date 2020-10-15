Knowledge Channel partners with cable group to reach more learners

MANILA – Knowledge Channel has partnered with country’s largest group of cable TV operators so its educational programs could reach more students, who are studying at home as in-person classes remain indefinitely banned due to the new coronavirus.

Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) and the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA) signed Thursday a memorandum of understanding, committing to make curriculum-based video lessons more “widely available” to Filipinos through the group’s member-operators.

“Having been in educational TV for the past 21 years, we also have the opportunity to have video lessons for the different subjects and grade levels as well. We have some new content and acquiring over the years, and we hope that would really help in bringing learning to the children,” said KCFI President and Executive Director Rina Bautista.

The PCTA has 360 regular members and 32 affiliate members reaching 75 percent of cable-connected households.

“Knowledge Channel and PCTA have been working together for a very long time. There is a call for us to step up, to connect everyone because everyone is even further away than ever before,” said PCTA President Joel Dabao.

Knowledge Channel programs will also be aired on free TV through A2Z Channel 11.

Educational television is one of the components of distance learning, which is being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students also learn through printed and digital modules, online classes, and radio-based instruction.

– Report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News