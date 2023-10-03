Home  >  Entertainment

Maxine Medina, Timmy Llana get married

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2023 07:49 AM | Updated as of Oct 04 2023 08:21 AM

MANILA -- Actress-beauty queen Maxine Medina has tied the knot with her fiance, diving instructor Timmy Llana.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2016 titleholder shared highlights of their special day on her Instagram Stories as she reposted snaps and videos from their guests.

Maxine Medina, Timmy Llana get married 1
Maxine Medina, Timmy Llana get married 2
Maxine Medina, Timmy Llana get married 3
Maxine Medina, Timmy Llana get married 4
Maxine Medina, Timmy Llana get married 5
Maxine Medina, Timmy Llana get married 6

Aside from entrepreneur Ben Chan, beauty-queen maker Jonas Gaffud attended and shared photos from the wedding.

It was April last year when Medina and Llana got engaged. The actress also shared on social media Llana’s proposal, including a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Maxine Medina   Timmy Llana   celebrity wedding  