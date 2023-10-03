Maxine Medina, Timmy Llana get married

MANILA -- Actress-beauty queen Maxine Medina has tied the knot with her fiance, diving instructor Timmy Llana.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2016 titleholder shared highlights of their special day on her Instagram Stories as she reposted snaps and videos from their guests.

Aside from entrepreneur Ben Chan, beauty-queen maker Jonas Gaffud attended and shared photos from the wedding.

It was April last year when Medina and Llana got engaged. The actress also shared on social media Llana’s proposal, including a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

