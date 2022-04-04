MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina is engaged to wed diving instructor Timmy Llana, the beauty queen-turned-actress announced on Monday.

On Instagram, Medina shared photos of her Llana’s proposal, including a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring.

The couple got engaged while on vacation in Coron, Palawan, with Llana surprising Medina with the proposal during a beach date in the evening.

“Finally my forever,” Medina captioned her post.

Medina and Llana have been together for nearly four years. They will celebrate their anniversary in June.

In her greeting for Llana for their third anniversary in 2021, Medina said: “So proud of you and you have helped me mature and become a better person and a better partner each day.”