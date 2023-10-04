MANILA -- Actress Maxene Magalona turned to social media to share the lessons she learned from her father, the late OPM icon Francis Magalona as she honored him on his birthday.

Today, October 4, would have been the late rappers's 59th birthday.

To mark the occasion, Maxene listed eight important lessons in life she learned from her father, who was also an actor and TV host .

Below is the unedited Instagram post of Maxene:

"Honoring the Man from Manila on his birthday by sharing some of the most important life lessons that I learned from him:

1. Treat everyone equally with respect. He didn’t discriminate against others and spoke to the people around him respectfully no matter what background they come from. He even said, 'It doesn’t matter if you are the CEO or the janitor of a company — we all s**t the same.'

2. Don’t judge other people’s life choices. He always used to say, 'walang basagan ng trip' (loosely translated: bitch, don’t kill my vibe).

3. Being a celebrity doesn’t make you more important than others. He said to me, 'Our work is just our means of living. It doesn’t mean that just because we appear on television, it makes us better or higher than others.'

4. Work on becoming an instrument of peace. He was named after St. Francis of Assisi who was one of the most well-known peacemakers in history with a prayer that goes, 'Lord, make me an instrument of Your peace.' My Pop used his platform to advocate for peace and even wrote a song 'Peace on Earth.'

5. Love your family to the best of your ability. Admittedly, he was not perfect as he would unconsciously project his own traumas on to us when he was much younger which was understandable given that he had us at the age of 21. Despite his shortcomings as a father, I could always feel that his love for us was very deep and genuine. He was my role model for love.

6. Never let anything or anyone stop you from making your dreams come true. Papa was a true artist. He wasn’t just a musician — he was also an actor, a breakdancer, TV host, photographer, music video director, painter and pizza baker! He even shot photos for the Camera Club of the Philippines while battling cancer. His life truly was one big Happy Battle.

7. Never trade your authenticity for approval. He was always his genuine and authentic self — simple, real, down to earth and kind despite his iconic status. He expressed his soul fearlessly and did not give a rat’s ass about what people thought of him.

8. Let go and let God. This was one of the biggest lessons that he learned from his time in rehab which he shared with us when he came back home."

Last March, the Magalonas commemorated his 14th death anniversary.

Dubbed as the country's Master Rapper, Francis Magalona, also known by the moniker Francis M, died on March 6, 2009 after battling cancer. He was 44.

He and his wife Pia have eight children -- Unna, Nicolo, Francis Jr., Isabella, Elmo, Arkin, Clara, and Maxene.

