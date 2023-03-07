Magalonas mark 14th death anniversary of Francis M

MANILA -- The family of the late OPM icon Francis Magalona commemorated his 14th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Dubbed as the country's Master Rapper, Magalona, also known by the moniker Francis M, died on March 6, 2009 after battling cancer. He was 44.

In an Instagram post on Monday, his wife Pia uploaded snaps of her with her children and grandchildren visiting the grave of her husband.

"Fourteen. Bless the man if his heart and his land are one. Three stars & a sun," Pia captioned his post.

Francis M and Pia have eight children -- Unna, Nicolo, Francis Jr., Isabella, Elmo, Arkin, Clara, and Maxene.

On Instagram, Maxene also remembered her father's death anniversary.

"We lost you 14 years ago today and we’ve been missing you everyday since. My love for you is undying, Pop. Rap in paradise," she wrote.

Francis M was the son of 1950's legendary actors and celebrity couple Pancho Magalona and Tita Duran.

Launched as a teen star in the 1980s, Francis M's career boomed with his hit rap song "Mga Kababayan," which was included in his album "Yo!" released in 1990.

He was also the voice behind the hits "Ito ang Gusto Ko," "Meron Akong Ano," "Mga Praning," and "Kaleidoscope World."

