MANILA -- Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda is auctioning a vintage shirt used by the late OPM rapper Francis Magalona to help raise funds for their guitarist Gab Chee Kee, who is battling lymphoma-induced pneumonia.

On Instagram, Miranda uploaded a snap of the white polo shirt that Magalona wore in the music video for "Bagsakan."

In the caption, Miranda said that Magalona's wife Pia agreed to auction the polo for Chee Kee.

"Tingnan nyo kung ano yung nahanap namin. 'Yung polo ni Sir Kiko sa Bagsakan. Honestly, di na ko umaasa na mahahanap pa namin yung pangatlong polo... pero nagbakasakali ako, at nag-message ako kay Saab Magalona. After a few days, she sent me this photo.. .nahanap nila yung polo and pumayag si Ma'am Pia ipa-auction yung polo ni Sir Kiko for Gab!!! Game on!!!

Last Sunday, Parokya ni Edgar said Chee Kee has been moved to a regular room after spending a month in the intensive care unit (ICU).

However, the band made it clear that his fight against cancer is still ongoing.



Last January, Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda asked for help in behalf of Chee Kee as he battles lymphoma-induced pneumonia.

Many artists, especially in the local music scene, heeded the call of Miranda and participated in several fund-raising campaigns, including auctions.

In fact, a guitar signed by all the members of the iconic Filipino band Eraserheads was sold for a whopping price of P1.3 million to help raise funds for Chee Kee’s growing medical bill.

