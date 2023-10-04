Hana Beshie voted ‘Drag Race PH’ S2 Miss Congeniality

Hana Beshie is crowned Miss Congeniality in the finale episode of 'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 aired October 4, 2023. Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — Cagayan De Oro queen Hana Beshie was hailed as the new Miss Congeniality of “Drag Race Philippines” at the conclusion of the competition series on Wednesday.

Despite not making it to the finale, Hana captured the hearts of the audience with her stunning looks and coming out story.

All episodes of “Drag Race Philippines” and its “Untucked” segment are available on WOW Presents Plus, HBO Go, and Discovery Plus.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

