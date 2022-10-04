For the first time, the pop rock band The Juans has recorded the theme song of an upcoming ABS-CBN series, fittingly about friendship and journeying together.

Wag kang matakot sa likod mo ako’y sasalo!

Tara G lyric video OUT NOW on YouTube! 😉



Listen here: https://t.co/KcmhffNrrc#TaraGTheJuans pic.twitter.com/NDfnCSNwSt — The Juans (@TheJuans_BAND) October 2, 2022

Carl Guevarra, Japs Mendoza, Chael Adriano, and RJ Cruz were introduced this week as the performers behind the title theme song of “Tara G,” the youth-oriented mini-series premiering October 7 on iWantTFC.

Star Music released Sunday the lyric video of “Tara G,” which was written and composed by Jonathan Manalo with music arrangement by The Juans.

The Juans also performed the track early this week on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

The release of the song “Tara G” leads up to the first major concert of The Juans since the onset of the pandemic.

The quartet, known for the mega-hits “Hindi Tayo Pwede” and “Istorya” among others, is set to perform at the Araneta Coliseum on October 23.

