MANILA – After the success of youth-oriented shows such as “Gimik” and “Tabing-Ilog,” ABS-CBN is releasing a new coming-of-age series through iWant.

Taped in Atok, Benguet, the upcoming show “Tara, G!” follows a group of friends who call themselves “Team WISE” (Walang Iwanan Sa Ere) as they navigate challenges and triumphs, as well as their relationships.

But the director of the series, Cathy Camarillo, was quick to clarify that it will be different from the previous ABS-CBN programs that have already explored the theme of friendship among teenagers.

“Ang nakikita kong kaibahan nito, nag-focus kami sa participation of their individuality sa isang community. Their love for the community, their struggles, and journey nila how to make their community bigger, enough to be sustained,” she said during a media conference Friday.

According to Camarillo, she fell in love with the new concept of friendships “Tara, G!” will offer to the audience, as the characters attempt to protect their community.

“May kakaiba sa story of friendship na mag-a-unfold sa small community na merong graphs of the community itself — 'yung participation and responsibility ng mismong mga magkakaibigan na ito, 'yung pagmamahal nila mismo sa community na iyon,” she continued.

“I think this is not just a coming-of-age na youth-oriented [show]. Pinakita dito 'yung papaano sila nagmalasakit sa community nila, papano nila ni-nurture 'yung journey na 'yun as they mature dun sa dapat nilang choices na haharapin.”

The director also teased about their location in Benguet, saying that traditional and modern issues are set to be covered in the show.

Unlike “Gimik,” “FLAMES,” and “Tabing-Ilog,” the iWant show incorporated the huge impact of technology among the younger generation, such as the rise of social media.

Aside from friendship, “Tara, G!” will also tackle Filipino values through the connection of every character within the fictional setting, La Guerta.

The story will also highlight Team WISE’s effort to bring pride to their hometown, by cultivating coffee which they export and market as beans and coffee wine.

“Tara, G!” features Anthony Jennings as Rocky, Kaori Oinuma as Legs, JC Alcantara as Dan, Vivoree as Jengjeng, Zach Castaneda as Will, CJ Salonga as Smith, and Daniela Stranner as Cars.

It is set to premiere on October 7 on the iWant app.

