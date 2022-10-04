The stars of 'Flower of Evil' face the media at a press conference Tuesday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – As the show nears its killer finale, the stars of series “Flower of Evil” admitted that it was a challenge for them to make the show more relatable to Filipino audiences.

During the finale media conference Tuesday, the cast of the series led by Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe revealed that they had to work on making the Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean series more of “our own.”

“It’s more like making it your own. I was so glad for the guidance of our director. They led us to making it our own version,” Poe said as she joined the press conference virtually.

Paulo Avelino, who was a surprise addition to the show, also echoed the actress’ statement, saying they wanted to create a series that does not appear like an adaptation.

“​​One of the hardest parts of making this show is how to make it as Filipino as possible so it wouldn’t feel as an adaptation — a Filipino version of ‘Flower of Evil,’” Avelino added.

Pascual, on the other hand, acknowledged the pressure even before filming the series, given the success of the original Korean version.

“Coming into the show, there was too much pressure because it’s gonna be an adaptation. There’s expectations. There’s gonna be bashing. There’s gonna be judgments from a lot of people,” Pascual said.

“But the best thing about this is knowing the story — how it’s gonna start and how it’s gonna end. So we had a reference. We kinda had a manual as to how to do it differently.”

Even Edu Manzano, who has been in the industry for many decades, faced challenges, working with his “gifted” co-stars in the series.

“Kahit papaano, hinahawakan pa rin 'yung kamay ko, as we were holding each other’s hands para makalabas ng isang magandang produkto,” the actor said.

Like the original “Flower of Evil” from CJ ENM, the Philippine version follows Jacob (Pascual), who changes his identity to hide a dark past when he gets married and starts a family with wife Iris (Poe).

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when his wife, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

Directed by by Darnel Villaflor and Richard Arellano, “Flower of Evil” also stars Agot Isidro, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, and Joko Diaz.

The Philippine remake of "Flower of Evil" premiered internationally via Viu on June 23, and on June 25 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z.

The series is set to end this weekend, October 8 and 9.

